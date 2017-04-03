Morning Joe 04/03/17

Morning Joe 4/03/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
3 hours 23 min ago
Russia subway station blast has hallmarks of terrorism: analyst
2 hours 54 min ago
Joe: He's president of the US and all he does is watch TV
5 hours 51 min ago
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
5 hours 11 min ago
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
5 hours 46 min ago
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US
Petition demands Melania Trump move to White House
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote
Growing up Trump: The next generation speaks out
Gay Talese: 'Trump is America'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL