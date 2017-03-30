Morning Joe 03/30/17

Morning Joe 3/30/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
4 hours 50 min ago
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
3 hours 14 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
6 hours 29 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
14 hours 15 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship
2 hours 35 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
14 hours 42 min ago
McFaul: US not prepared for Russian interference in '18
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
The campaign to buy lawmakers' browsing history

