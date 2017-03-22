Morning Joe 03/22/17

Morning Joe 3/22/17

BREAKING: Police treating Westminster attack as 'terror incident'
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's behalf: AP
4 hours 25 min ago
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
15 hours 11 min ago
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.
5 hours 5 min ago
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
6 hours 9 min ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
Lawrence: Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health care
FBI probing Russian influence via pro-Trump US websites
Johnson: Trump has potential to be a great POTUS
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat

