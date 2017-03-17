Morning Joe 03/17/17

Morning Joe 3/17/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
14 hours 54 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'
13 hours 52 min ago
When it comes to budget, is Bannon pulling the strings?
5 hours 43 min ago
Critics: Trump budget cuts could hurt terrorism fight
12 hours 36 min ago
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
14 hours 23 min ago
'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth
Trump's 'vindictive' budget proposal
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Spicer again defends Trump wiretap claim
Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL