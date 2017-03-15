Morning Joe 03/15/17

Morning Joe 3/15/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
14 hours 30 min ago
Who is leaking Donald Trump’s tax returns?
Congressman says he expects no wiretap evidence to surface
4 hours 2 min ago
McCaskill: Why do wealthy people need a tax cut now?
4 hours 14 min ago
Graham: I want to know if there was surveillance
4 hours 31 min ago
Lawrence and Rachel review what's in Trump's tax return
More questions than answers after look at Trump's 2005 tax docs
Warren: GOP health care bill 'punch in the gut'
Sen. Graham to FBI: You're about to screw up big time
Trump paid $38 million in 2005 federal income tax

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL