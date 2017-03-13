Morning Joe 03/13/17

Morning Joe 3/13/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
7 hours 15 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
2 hours 59 min ago
Fmr. Atty Gen: 'highly unlikely' Obama would wiretap unlawfully
3 hours 58 min ago
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
4 hours 37 min ago
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised
18 hours 56 min ago
Inside Steve Bannon's nomadic life
The implications of Preet Bharara's firing
Maddow: State Dept "disappearing" under Tillerson
9 million painkillers sent to tiny WV town of 400
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear

