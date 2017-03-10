Morning Joe 03/10/17

Morning Joe 3/10/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
4 hours 39 min ago
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
5 hours 18 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
6 hours 39 min ago
Secy of State continues to be 'elbowed out' of top meetings
6 hours 47 min ago
US added 235,000 jobs in February
5 hours 50 min ago
HHS Secy say CBO is "woefully under performing"
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails
WA AG: We beat travel ban once, we'll do it again
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL