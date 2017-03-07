Morning Joe 03/07/17

Morning Joe 3/07/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senator says WH is incapable of managing international crisis
6 hours 26 min ago
What tax credits in GOP healthcare plan will cover
2 hours 36 min ago
Carson's 'immigrants' comment: 'That's just dumb.'
7 hours 40 min ago
Lawrence: Trump is in over his head
15 hours 56 min ago
Sketchy Trump deal eyed for ties to Iran
16 hours 58 min ago
Media question Trump's mental stability
Mika: How can anyone trust what this WH says?
Trump's Obama evolution: From birtherism to wiretap claims
Trump risks prosecution for questionable deal
Trump rips into Obama...again...over Gitmo

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL