Morning Joe 3/03/17

Dem Sen.: Sessions needs to respond to our questions under oath
2 hours 43 min ago
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
15 hours 18 min ago
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case
15 hours 47 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump administration has 'amnesia'
1 hour 50 min ago
Why Rand Paul is a 'little suspicious' of healthcare bill
4 hours 26 min ago
Trump: 'Total' confidence in Sessions (just like Flynn)
Carter Page: ‘I don’t deny’ meeting with Russian ambassador
Is Russian Amb. Kislyak Putin's man 'behind enemy lines'?
Exclusive: DHS doc undermines Trump case for travel ban
AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations

