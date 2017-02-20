Morning Joe 02/20/17

More Trump rallies likely: Here's why

The Washington Post's Robert Costa explains why we should expect to see more Trump rallies in the near future. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
4 hours 20 min ago
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: If there'd been a terror attack, Trump would have been briefed
2 hours 31 min ago
Trump voters tweet their regret
15 hours 29 min ago
Trump, Sweden and why we're 'way past lines'
4 hours 7 min ago
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials
Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
Russell Simmons: 'Trump did something very good for us'
McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
