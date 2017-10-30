Morning Joe 10/30/17

Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell explains why Special Counsel Robert Mueller is unlikely to make a statement in Monday's indictments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
32 min 13 sec ago
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
1 hour 29 min ago
Paul Manafort surrenders to the FBI
1 hour 33 min ago
Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement
1 hour 45 min ago
NYT reporter offers details on indictments
Puerto Rico's power authority moves to cancel Whitefish contract
Joy: Uranium One story is a hoax to shift narrative
Lieu: Trump doesn't get to decide if Russia probe is 'witch hunt'
Crime expert: Trump tweets may be 'very damaging' to him
Mueller to serve indictment in Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL