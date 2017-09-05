Morning Joe 09/05/17
Military option in NKorea could be catastrophic: senator
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., discusses U.S. options in North Korea, the importance of getting China on board and why he says a military option could be catastrophic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Military option in NKorea could be...
Putin warns of global catastrophe over...
US options in North Korea down to binary...
US election infrastructure still vulnerable
As WH cracks show, are Tillerson, Cohn...
Trump chafes at Kelly's attempts at order:...
Mueller, NY AG work together on Manafort...
US flies fighter jets over South Korea in...
Digging into transgender ban: Trump plays...
Trump administration: 'The world is united...
Will Trump be called to testify in Russia...
Time for Congress to open impeachment...
Have the 'full-on crazy' WH aides finally...
'All options' on table: Trump issues North...
Can US bolster State Dept. to counter...
'Trump was winging it': What Moscow deal...
North Korea fires missile over Japan...
Mueller eyeing Trump’s response to Russia...
Flynn, Manafort under scrutiny by Mueller
Is Tillerson right in saying Trump speaks...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
National Security on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Congress returns to shutdown threat
Klan's ambition finds foothold with Trump
Klan's resurgence foreshadowed by Wilson
White nationalists gain power through Bannon
Racists saw early opportunity in Trump admin
Republican racism problem predates Trump
Man surveys Harvey damage, fords flooded...
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff ...
Why it's a rough road ahead for Trump's...
New reports paint 'damning chronology' of...
Trump's August 2017
Mueller may have new evidence of Trump...
Trump kicks border wall funding to December
DACA backers make case in economic terms
Activism winning new supporters for DACA
Terrorism risk cited in Arkema plant secrecy
Draft of Comey firing letter roils Trump case
US election infrastructure still vulnerable
Kobach: DACA Allows Release of Many ...
As Water Recedes, Focus Turns to Harvey...
Politics
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
Is Mueller trying to stop pardons from...
Trump finds new interest in corn products
Mueller eyeing Trump’s response to Russia...
Trump Moscow deal seen as asset to campaign
Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
Mueller takes new step in Trump Russia probe
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Report: Trump clashed with Republican...
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Exclusive: Hillary Clinton in her own words
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
US options in North Korea down to binary...
Military option in NKorea could be...
Putin warns of global catastrophe over...
Joe: Trump playing to base when it comes...
Trump reacts to North Korea in series of...
What Trump faces going into the fall
Who in the WH will work with Congress?
Congress faces daunting to-do list in DC
Will Trump make DACA announcement Friday...
Houston begins recovery mission, says mayor
'A bit of a disappointment': 156K jobs...
'I support the president but not blindly':...
Democrat speaks to party's message post...
Kushner divestment claims comes under...
Undocumented immigrants express fear after...
As WH cracks show, are Tillerson, Cohn...
Trump chafes at Kelly's attempts at order:...
Trump to visit Texas as victims begin...
Troubled project becomes financial...
Americares to ring NYSE closing bell
Rachel Maddow
Republican racism problem predates Trump
Racists saw early opportunity in Trump admin
White nationalists gain power through Bannon
Klan's resurgence foreshadowed by Wilson
Klan's ambition finds foothold with Trump
US election infrastructure still vulnerable
Draft of Comey firing letter roils Trump case
Terrorism risk cited in Arkema plant secrecy
Activism winning new supporters for DACA
DACA backers make case in economic terms
Trump kicks border wall funding to December
Obstruction case sets Trump lawyers in motion
No easy way out for Trump on obstruction case
Officials evasive on threat of chemical smoke
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of US
Tubman twenty not a priority of Trump admin
Flood-damaged chemical plant explosion likely
Mueller working with NY AG on Manafort case
Trump wants friendly face in key DoJ role
Judge blocks Texas anti-immigrant law