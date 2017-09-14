Morning Joe 09/14/17

Mike Lupica focuses on football concussions in book

Mike Lupica joins Morning Joe to discuss 'Lone Stars,' his new book about high school football and the long-term impact of concussions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Ryan & McConnell agree with us on DACA
2 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
11 hours 43 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
14 hours 3 min ago
Deal or No Deal?: Trump & Dems conflict on DACA deal
4 hours 33 min ago
'This is Trump': Franken cautions against DACA projections
12 hours 59 sec ago
Why would Mnuchin want gov't plane for honeymoon?
How Russia's virtual crimes leave fingerprints
What happened at dinner? Confusion over DACA
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL