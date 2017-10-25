Morning Joe 10/25/17

Mike Lee: Trump's philosophy is draining the swamp

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discusses his colleague, Sen. Jeff Flake, and Flake's decision to not run for re-election. Sen. Lee also discusses what he sees as President Trump's governing philosophy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flake: We can't continue to remain silent
2 hours 36 min ago
Joe: We are seeing the coming end of the GOP
3 hours 50 min ago
Schiff on Trump dossier: Sometimes oppo research is true
12 hours 25 min ago
Republicans react to Flakes challenge to GOP
10 hours 52 min ago
Maddow: Prosecutors after Manafort for money laundering
12 hours 41 min ago
Trump reportedly 'on edge' after Flake, Corker one-two punch
‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
Lawrence: Flake, Corker know exactly what they're doing
Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund research that became dossier

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL