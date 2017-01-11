Morning Joe 01/11/17

Mike Lee: Jeff Sessions will make a good AG

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discusses the unverified dossier on Donald Trump, the hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, Cory Booker's plan to testify against Sessions and big government. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

