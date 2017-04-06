Morning Joe 04/06/17
Mika Brzezinski: Trump shouldn't have discussed O'Reilly
President Trump discussed harassment allegations against Fox News host Bill O'Reilly Wednesday, calling him a good person and that he didn't believe O'Reilly did anything wrong. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Mika: Trump shouldn't have discussed O'Reilly
Joe: Will Trump work with willing allies...
Is this a step out the door for Steve Bannon?
Does Pres. Trump feel like he has to have...
Report: Bannon threatened to quit after he...
Trump's U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley blasts...
Jeremy Bash: Sounds like Trump doesn't...
Calling Syria chemical attack 'heinous'...
O'Reilly accuser Wendy Walsh describes...
The consequences of no one believing what...
Senators demand answers on new EPA policy
White House story on Bannon move perplexes
Trump 'careening incompetence' risks crisis
Kaine sounds off on Gorsuch, Bannon and O...
The President defends Bill O'Reilly amid...
Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
Matthews: Something strange in the...
Sen Blumenthal: Still hope Gorsuch won’t...
Glenn Thrush: ‘highly unlikely’ Rice...
Vice Presidential promises
House Intel member says committee not out...
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
Reports: White House officials helped Rep....
Reports: Michael Flynn offering Russia...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
Jeremy Bash: Our system of checks and...
Senate Intel. Cmte. leaders promise...
White House denies trying to stop key...
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval...
Senate Intel. Cmte. to question Trump son...
Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman...
Report: Russians may have used ‘bots’ to...
House Intel Chair Nunes cancels public...
The Trump Equation
Alabama governor referred for prosecution
Trump 'careening incompetence' risks crisis
White House story on Bannon move perplexes
Senators demand answers on new EPA policy
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Scandalized Trump camp pushes distraction
Merkley digs in for anti-Gorsuch all-nighter
Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
Fmr Trump adviser had been Russian spy target
Trump puts NSC to personal political use
Trump politics diverts national security team
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
Trump scandals risk inuring Americans to...