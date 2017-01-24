Morning Joe 01/24/17

Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches

The Morning Joe panel discusses last Saturday's Women's March on Washington and across the globe, what the march accomplished and how Trump should address the people who gathered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

