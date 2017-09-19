Morning Joe 09/19/17

Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton moment

In 2007, Mika Brzezinski famously attempted to light on fire a script of a Paris Hilton news story before shredding it. The Morning Joe crew reflects on the iconic moment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
10 hours 40 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
8 hours 53 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
10 hours 33 sec ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
10 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
11 hours 45 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL