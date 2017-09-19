Morning Joe 09/19/17
Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton moment
In 2007, Mika Brzezinski famously attempted to light on fire a script of a Paris Hilton news story before shredding it. The Morning Joe crew reflects on the iconic moment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton...
John McCain gives Morning Joe a special...
Re-introducing Morning Joe's founding members
Joe, Mika, Willie and Mike reflect on 10...
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
NYT uncovers Russia's 21st Century...
2017 Emmys bring fierce competition to T.V...
Language expert: Trump's way of speaking...
Quinn: Taking care of husband most...
Trump followers inspired to rage at rallies
Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for...
Corn, Isikoff teaming up on Trump Russia book
Russia scoops US media on Trump meeting again
In rare interview Bannon says he's going...
The 11th Hour marks its one-year anniversary
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
Terrorism risk cited in Arkema plant secrecy
What's next for Bannon?
Late night takes jabs at Trump Administration
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Media on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
De Blasio declares Sept. 19, 2017 'Morning...
John McCain gives Morning Joe a special...
Joe, Mika, Willie and Mike reflect on 10...
Puerto Rico braces for potentially...
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
In first U.N. remarks Trump brings up his...
Report: Trump got a crash course on ...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in...
GOP gives up on bipartisanship, backs new...
NYT: Manafort wiretapped under secret...
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Clemons: Trump "looks comic" to rest of...
Bertrand: Mueller's probe shifting to...
Cassini probe takes last gasp, dives...
Politics
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Mueller's office told Manafort they...
Clinton resurfaces as Trump seeks path...
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She's got a lot to...
Coates: In 100 years, people will say we...
Ta-Nehisi Coates: 'You might be a white...
Trump reportedly called Sessions an 'idiot...
Lawrence, Maddow debrief on Clinton: 'This...
Clinton: Trump opened door to more misogyny
Clinton: Trump a clear and present danger
Michael Moore: 'Donald Trump outsmarted us...
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti...
Trump reignites feud with 'Crooked Hillary...
White House again accuses James Comey of...
Mueller probe targets son of fmr. Trump...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe, Mika, Willie and Mike reflect on 10...
Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton...
'We have to get better': Dem messaging in...
John McCain gives Morning Joe a special...
Mueller warns Manafort of indictment: report
Re-introducing Morning Joe's founding members
Puerto Rico braces for potentially...
Sally Quinn: Washington is really toxic...
Trump associates face huge legal bills,...
'I was surprised': Reporter on overhearing...
'This is wrong': President retweets golf...
NYT uncovers Russia's 21st Century...
Reporter: Find me an enthusiastic...
A 'controversial option' that may work in...
Trump's attorneys discuss Russia in public...
Trump also prods North Korea's 'Rocket Man...
Quinn: Taking care of husband most...
Ken Burns on the legacy of Vietnam in...
If Trump wants to help, Dems should take...
Manhunt on for suspects in London terror...
Rachel Maddow
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Pence up to his neck in Trump Russia scandal
Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
Sessions, McCabe call Nunes' bluff
Attack on US diplomats in Cuba confounds
Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
Clinton: Trump a clear and present danger
Clinton: Putin wants to destabilize democracy
Clinton: Trump opened door to more misogyny
Clinton: Comey a reliable witness on Russia
Clinton looking forward to political future
New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
Facebook slammed for slow response on Russia
Are Trump Russia probes in each others' way?
Trump followers inspired to rage at rallies
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp