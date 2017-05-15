Morning Joe 05/15/17

Mika: ‘Our institutions are under assault’

Joe, Mika and the Morning Joe Panel discuss the latest on the investigations into Russia and how the White House is responding. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

John Dean: Nixon, Trump 'both authoritarian personalities'
17 hours 8 min ago
Inside the Dem strategy to win back the House
22 hours 37 min ago
Does Trump have his own White House tapes?
1 day 27 min ago
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
22 hours 49 min ago
MaddowBlog: Three months in, chaos grips White House
2 hours 27 min ago
Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
Protesters with torches oppose Confederate statue removal
Poll: 48% say House GOP health care bill is a bad idea
Waters to Trump: Cooperate with the investigation
Rep. Garamendi: Trump is "clearly obstructing justice"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL