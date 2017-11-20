Morning Joe 11/20/17

Mika: Here's why Bill Clinton needs to apologize

Hillary Clinton called out sexual assault accusations against Trump in an interview. Mika Brzezinski explains why Clinton isn't helping and why Bill Clinton should apologize for being a harasser. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

