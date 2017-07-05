Morning Joe 07/05/17

Mika: Christie beach trip a sign of arrogance, not defiance

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made headlines over the July 4th weekend for relaxing on the beach during a government shutdown. Frank Bruni writes about Christie's lack of decorum. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What are U.S. options for dealing with North Korea?
2 hours 48 min ago
State Dept. gears moving slowly, frustrating Tillerson
Senator renews calls for Russia sanctions
2 hours 11 min ago
Trump faces 'uncomfortable conversations' at G20 summit
Leaders look to Trump to reaffirm NATO support
1 hour 38 min ago
Mika: Christie beach trip a sign of arrogance, not defiance
Did the Founders anticipate Trump?
Tracking Trump's promises: Trump's America on July 4th
The Trump-Russia crisis: A timeline in breaking news
Trump admin urges court not to allow more travel ban exceptions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL