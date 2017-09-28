Morning Joe 09/28/17

Middle class will 'get nothing' in tax proposal: Rattner

Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses the new Republican tax plan, its impact on the middle class and ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Americans suffering from inept storm response
10 hours 19 min ago
Lawrence: GOP should have zero confidence in Trump tax push
9 hours 16 min ago
Trump tax plan could save Trumps millions
9 hours 45 min ago
Politico: Russia backed Sanders, Stein in Facebook Ads
12 hours 19 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: We need more help
12 hours 39 min ago
How Trump is handling his 'total embarrassment'
Maddow: Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Is Roy Moore another Donald Trump?
Two Trump cabinet secys. under fire for private planes
Matthews: Trump is losing control of his party

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL