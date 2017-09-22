Morning Joe 09/22/17

Mellancamp on music, activism in the Trump era

Joe Scarborough sits down with the one and only singer/songwriter John Mellancamp for a talk about Mellancamp's new music, his politics, activism in the age of Trump and the history of Farm Aid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller reportedly wants records from Air Force One
12 hours 18 min ago
Kim Jong Un: Trump is a 'dotard' and a 'frightened dog'
11 hours 25 min ago
Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
13 hours 57 min ago
Kimmel: These guys won't tell the truth, so I have to
12 hours 29 min ago
Trump: 'Fake News' screamed for Clinton
3 hours 21 min ago
Maddow: Trump hires based on politics, not skill
Ravaged Puerto Rico begins brutal recovery
Spicer's copious notes could be of interest to Mueller
Chris Murphy: The GOP is buying votes
Democrats look to run out the clock on GOP health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL