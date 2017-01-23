Morning Joe 01/23/17

McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump pays attention

Sen. Claire McCaskill describes participating in the women's march over the weekend. She says the marches were "organic" and "enormous." She also talks about upcoming Trump confirmations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'
3 hours 34 min ago
Watchdog group to file lawsuit against Trump
1 hour 44 min ago
MaddowBlog: Why the crowd size for Trump's inaugural matters
1 hour 8 min ago
Sen. McCaskill: I will be voting against Betsy DeVos
2 hours 2 min ago
Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
21 hours 25 min ago
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration numbers
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL