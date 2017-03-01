Morning Joe 03/01/17

McCaskill: I hope last night was a new beginning

Sens. Claire McCaskill and Joe Manchin discuss President Trump's address, what he got wrong and if he succeeded on any fronts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump lays out bold agenda in address to Congress

