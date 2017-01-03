Morning Joe 01/03/17

McCarthy: Not the right time for ethics vote

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., discusses Monday's ethics panel vote, Trump's GM tweet, repealing Obamacare and the upcoming Republican agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Donald Trump commit treason?
12 hours 11 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
3 hours 42 min ago
Conway: 'It could take years' to replace Obamacare
2 hours 38 min ago
Joe to GOP on ethics gut: What's wrong with you?
4 hours 10 min ago
When to call a Trump untruth a lie
11 hours 37 min ago
Nixon betrayal of Vietnam peace talks confirmed
12 hours 26 min ago
Trump business involvements survive Indonesian scandal
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight of Congress
Conway: Trump will 'take action' against North Korea
What exactly does Putin want from Trump?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL