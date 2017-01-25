Morning Joe 01/25/17

McCain: Confident order on torture wouldn't stand

Sen. John McCain discusses why he's likely voting no on Mick Mulvaney, why abandoning TPP is a bad idea, an executive order on enhanced interrogation and the border wall. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump expected to sign order to 'build that wall'
11 hours 36 min ago
McCain: 'Leaning against' voting for Mulvaney for OMB director
1 hour 26 min ago
Trump pipleline actions affirm fears for environment
12 hours 56 min ago
'How do you make policy if you don't believe facts?'
3 hours 53 min ago
Trump nominee questioned by Dems about telling truth
10 hours 29 min ago
Cummings: Trump needs to avoid the trivial
2 hours 25 min ago
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes it?
WaPost: Power struggles define Trump's first days in WH
Trump’s voter fraud comments create split on Capitol Hill
Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL