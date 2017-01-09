Morning Joe 01/09/17

Maureen Dowd op-ed: DC waits for the 'creature'

Must-Read Op-Eds: Maureen Dowd writes about the collective panic happening in Washington as Donald Trump is set to move into the White House and the panel responds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
2 days 10 hours ago
NAACP Pres: Sessions hasn't spoken out against voter suppression
16 hours 10 min ago
Conway: Russia 'did not succeed' in swaying election
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
23 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
2 days 10 hours ago
Richards: Senators who defund Planned Parenthood are hurting women
Graham and McCain urge Trump to sanction Russia
Investigating Trump's alleged mob ties
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts at inauguration
Who's going to pay for the wall? You are

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL