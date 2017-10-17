Morning Joe 10/17/17

Manchin to Trump: Please, find another drug czar

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., discusses withdrawing Rep. Tom Marino for drug czar and new legislation on the DEA and opioid abuse. Manchin also discusses dinner with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika: Trump hits 'rock bottom' by 'lying' about Gold Star families
3 hours 19 min ago
Ex GOP Rep.: Republic might be 'better off' if Dems take Congress
11 hours 27 min ago
Why people often overlook Pence's extremism
12 hours 2 min ago
Trump: Drug czar nominee withdraws his name
44 min 49 sec ago
What Trump really thinks about religion
13 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: Trump never takes responsibility
Trump makes false claim about Obama, veterans
Murphy: Trump 'passing the buck' as commander-in-chief
WH doesn't mention reporter's quote came from them
Trump denies collusion with Russia again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL