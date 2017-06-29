Morning Joe 06/29/17

Manchin: The government shouldn't be your enemy

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., says he wants to work across the aisle to find a solution to fixing health care, why government should be your partner and why there is no empathy to the current bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Democrats split on joining GOP for health care fix
Maddow: GOP already working to discredit Russia probe
12 hours 49 min ago
Joe: Let Rex Tillerson be Secretary of State
3 hours 46 min ago
Health care gets low approval in new polling
4 hours 8 min ago
Scientist says EPA asked her to change testimony to Congress
12 hours 19 min ago
GOP Sen. on health bill: 'I didn't come here to hurt people'
Fmr. Carrier Union boss: Trump lied when he said he 'saved' Carrier jobs
Questions loom as Trump travel ban takes effect
Hayes: Trump only making it worse for GOP on health care
SNL's Weekend Update hosts Che and Jost talk Trump

