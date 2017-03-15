Morning Joe 03/15/17

Manchin: People will know who took away their coverage

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., discusses the GOP plan on health care, why people will know who took away their health coverage and if he believes the former president wiretapped Trump Tower. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
12 hours 30 min ago
Lawrence and Rachel review what's in Trump's tax return
11 hours 50 min ago
WH blasts media after Trump's 2005 tax docs released
10 hours 34 min ago
McCaskill: Why do wealthy people need a tax cut now?
2 hours 14 min ago
Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, why now?
11 hours 32 min ago
Graham: I want to know if there was surveillance
More questions than answers after look at Trump's 2005 tax docs
Trump paid $38 million in 2005 federal income tax
Is Trump distancing himself from GOP bill?
Sen. Graham to FBI: You're about to screw

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL