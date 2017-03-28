Morning Joe 03/28/17

Manchin: I want to protect the 60-vote rule

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., says he hopes to avoid the nuclear option when it comes to confirming Neil Gorsuch. Sen. Manchin also discusses Devin Nunes and the future of coal and energy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

