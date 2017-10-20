Morning Joe 10/20/17

Lupica and Joe talk ALCS Game 6

Mike Lupica and Joe talk the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Cubs and their first World Series since 1988 and ALCS Game 6. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: We must stay focused on what happened in Niger
4 hours 49 min ago
Senate passes $4 trillion budget, paves way for tax reform
Obama: Can't govern people if you win by dividing them
13 hours 59 min ago
Lawrence: 'Stunned' by John Kelly's attack on Rep. Wilson
13 hours 15 min ago
FEMA grants dubious storm recovery contracts
13 hours 30 min ago
CIA forced to walk back director's statement on Russian meddling
Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda: Daily Beast
Obama & Bush both criticize Trump without naming him
Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
