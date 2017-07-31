Let's not forget about last week

Morning Joe 07/31/17

Putin says 755 U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
16 hours 13 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
22 hours 1 min ago
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
18 hours 40 min ago
Former rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
21 hours 43 min ago
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus
How long will Scaramucci have Trump's favor?
New Orleans mayor: Bring local politicians into health care debate
Fmr. Navy SEAL: 'Policy takes a lot more than a tweet'
Meet the GOP women senators who helped sink Trumpcare

