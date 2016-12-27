Morning Joe 12/27/16

Leaving office, what worries Obama about legacy?

Time's Michael Duffy discusses the winding down of Barack Obama's presidency, his legacy as president and what to expect from Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
4 hours 44 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
4 hours 18 min ago
GOP congressman says Obama insults Netanyahu
3 hours 14 min ago
Three wishes for the upcoming, uncertain year
2 hours 27 min ago
What will US-Israel relations be like with Trump?
4 hours 30 min ago
House GOP moves to punish video on the floor
Dem Rep: Israel using Obama to get to Trump
Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL