Morning Joe 05/30/17

Laying out the blockbuster Trump-Russia reports

Mika Brzezinski lays out the non-stop blockbuster Trump-Russia reports from the past three weeks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
19 hours 22 min ago
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?
3 days 12 min ago
Female vets take aim at a new target: politics
Lawrence: Worst news yet for Trump family
The history of diplomatic "backchannels"
Clapper on Trump-Russia ties: "My dashboard warning light was clearly on"
Takei takes on "Star Trek" diversity attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL