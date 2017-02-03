Morning Joe 02/03/17

Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia relationship

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., discuss Donald Trump's phone call with Australia's PM, the U.S. relationship with Russia and an EO on Dodd-Frank.

U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements

