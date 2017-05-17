Morning Joe 05/17/17

Law professor: This is thin soup for a Trump impeachment...

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley explains why he believes there is not yet evidence proving Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice even though his behavior has been “wildly inappropriate”. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

