Morning Joe 07/13/17

Latest Time cover on Trump Jr.: 'Red handed'

Time's Michael Scherer joins Morning Joe to reveal the magazine's latest cover on Donald Trump Jr. and what his meeting with a Russian lawyer says about the Trump WH. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Medicaid cuts remain in revised Senate health care bill
GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
12 hours 20 min ago
Parisians resigned to hosting Trump for Bastille Day
Trump: Claims of collusion 'dumbest thing I've ever heard'
12 hours 10 min ago
'He made someone up': Who is Trump's 'Jim' who hates Paris?
2 hours 28 min ago
WSJ reporter: Russian officials discussed ties with Trump in 2015
Here's what everyone missed in the Trump Jr. emails
Maddow: Pence spokesman squirms on Russia questions
GOP Rep. dodges question of if he'd accept Russian help
What did the President know and when did he know it?

