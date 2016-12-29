Morning Joe 12/29/16

Kerry speech may be counterproductive: senator

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT., was critical of the UN for the vote on settlements, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss why Kerry's speech could have the opposite the intended effect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump contradicts himself on transition
12 hours 31 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
9 hours 42 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
11 hours 10 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
11 hours 17 min ago
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
2 hours 26 min ago
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump slams Obama in tweet, then changes tone
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL