Morning Joe 12/29/16

Kerry's Israel speech draws swift response

Top Talkers: In what is now considered a controversial speech, John Kerry rebuked Israel over settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The panel discusses the rapid response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump contradicts himself on transition
11 hours 2 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
9 hours 48 min ago
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
10 hours 43 min ago
White House claims it's ready to punish Russia
11 hours 47 min ago
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself
Kerry: Leaders 'won't be swayed by tweets'
Waters on Trump: Americans can't trust him
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
MaddowBlog: 99 senators reject Trump's Russia line

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL