Morning Joe 01/13/17

Katy Tur details public, private moments with Trump

NBC News' Katy Tur, who was famously called out by Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, talks about the public and behind-the-scenes behavior of Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O'Donnell: 'You did not lost your country'
10 hours 56 min ago
Trump's words vs. his Cabinet nominees' words
10 hours 57 min ago
Why Trump's Twitter fondness could backfire
3 hours 24 min ago
Senate Democrats put up a fight on Obamacare vote
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
13 hours 15 min ago
Announcer fired by Trump scores new inauguration gig
ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption for oil in Africa
12 hours 32 min ago
Obama surprises Biden with nation's highest honor
DOJ to probe into FBI action ahead of election
Sanders explains the Republican plan to destroy Obamacare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL