Morning Joe 07/19/17

Kaine: We won't let Trump sabotage health care

Sen. Tim Kaine, R-Va., discusses the collapse of the Republican effort to overhaul health care and President Trump's second, undisclosed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC News: Trump, Putin had second conversation at G20
12 hours 18 min ago
Sanders: Trumpcare fail is victory for American people
12 hours 48 min ago
Maddow: What would Russia want from a pliant US leader?
11 hours 42 min ago
Eighth person identified at Trump Tower meeting
12 hours 4 min ago
Matthews: Trump Jr. told us nothing about his meeting
13 hours 22 min ago
When Trump plays with trucks, a health care bill dies
NBC Poll: Just 12% in key Trump counties back GOP health bill
Trump tells reporters he won’t take responsibility if Obamacare fails
Christie: ‘Confident’ Trump didn’t know about son’s Russia meeting
Sen. Murray to GOP on health care: Join with Trump or work with us

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL