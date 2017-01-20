Morning Joe 01/20/17

Joni Ernst: Vladimir Putin is not America's friend

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Tom Cotton discuss a new probe into possible ties between Russia and Trump associates as well as how Trump will change relations with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

