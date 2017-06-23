Morning Joe 06/23/17

Johnson: We went public with what we saw

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses Russia's interference in the U.S. elections, how President Obama struggled to retaliate and why Trump must send Russia a message now. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP unveils health care bill, faces backlash
12 hours 11 min ago
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump untrustworthy
9 hours 44 min ago
Lawrence: We may not have heard the end of tapes and Trump
10 hours 26 min ago
Murphy: Now is the time to be heard on health care
11 hours 5 min ago
Report: Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks
10 hours 32 min ago
Hayes: Trump’s tapes claim was 'a preposterous bluff'
Trump tweets there are no Comey tapes, Dems scoff
Trump properties flourishing after POTUS' many visits
Markey: Trump ‘can’t stop’ demeaning the presidency
Nancy Pelosi in trouble with the Democrats?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL