Morning Joe 08/02/17

John Kelly and the neighborhood that made him

Mike Barnicle writes about the new chief of staff in a Daily Beast column 'The Boston Neighborhood That Made John Kelly.' Barnicle discusses Kelly's origin story and its importance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
Does the president believe the Seth Rich conspiracy?
4 hours 55 min ago
Detective sues Fox News, says he was lured to help Trump
16 hours 59 min ago
Justice Dept. to target college Affirmative Action: NYT
55 min 49 sec ago
Dow hits 22,000 in another record-breaking day for the stock market
Trump reportedly says: 'That White House is a real dump'
Joe: If Gen. Kelly is lied to, he's got to resign
Carville: I'm nothing compared to the 'Mooch'
New evidence of Trump's intent to impede Russia probe?
Lawrence: Trump confusion could hinder GOP tax cuts

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL