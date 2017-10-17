Morning Joe 10/17/17

Joe: Why was Mitch McConnell there with Trump?

The Morning Joe panel discusses Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's press conference on Monday with President Trump and why McConnell chose to appear with Trump in the first place. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump makes false claim about Obama, veterans
13 hours 9 min ago
Murphy: Trump 'passing the buck' as commander-in-chief
12 hours 9 min ago
WH doesn't mention reporter's quote came from them
11 hours 10 min ago
Trump denies collusion with Russia again
12 hours 36 min ago
Matthews: Trump never takes responsibility
12 hours 11 min ago
The danger of a President Pence
Sanders’ campaign manager calls Trump admin. 'a joke'
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump needs Steve Bannon
Coons: Trump ‘throwing a grenade’ in Senate’s lap on health care
Trump cabinet member left $2B off disclosure report

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL