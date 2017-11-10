Morning Joe 11/10/17

Joe weighs in on elections: US politics are a 'disaster'

The most recent elections prove that American electoral politics are a disaster, according to Joe Scarborough's latest Washington Post column. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
10 hours 34 min ago
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
8 hours 28 min ago
Lawrence to McConnell: What will you do about Roy Moore?
8 hours 16 min ago
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
11 hours 53 min ago
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations
13 hours 34 min ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders: GOP tax plan is about cuts for wealthy
10 hours 23 min ago
Report: Woman alleges sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14
Senate Republicans roll out GOP tax plan
Breitbart editor defends Roy Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct
Who voted for gutting the State Department?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL