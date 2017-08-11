Morning Joe 08/11/17

Joe: War with North Korea would be as ugly as it gets

The Morning Joe panel discusses President Trump's remarks about North Korea and his wondering that unleashing 'fire and fury' wasn't tough enough. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
14 hours 39 min ago
A White House defined by conflict
10 hours 47 min ago
Trump unloads on McConnell
12 hours 8 min ago
Miscommunication biggest threat in nuclear standoff
Sebastian Gorka: I wasn't attacking Rex Tillerson
10 hours 53 min ago
Trump hits a major milestone in his presidency
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
Trump surprised by Manafort raid
Inside Trump's evolution on race
Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL