Morning Joe 06/05/17

Joe: Trump undermining himself with London tweets

Top Talkers: President Donald Trump reacted sharply to this weekend's terror attack in London, calling again on Twitter for 'the Travel Ban' in the U.S. The Morning Joe panel discusses the remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump 'doesn't really believe' birtherism: Fmr. Kushner aide
12 hours 22 min ago
12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
Witness describes acts of heroism during London attack
21 hours 39 min ago
Debunking Farage on 'calls for internment'
19 hours 19 min ago
Waters: I'm calling for the impeachment of this president
20 hours 22 min ago
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
Atlanta mayor 'exhausted' from disappointment by Trump
Could Trump’s response to London attacks lead to more conflict?
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL